MP News: From Rani Begum To Sheela Yadav - Former Councillor Returns To Hindu Faith After 30 Years In Chhatarpur; Adopted Islam In 1995 Due To Marriage

MP News: From Rani Begum To Sheela Yadav - Former Councillor Returns To Hindu Faith In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former ward councillor in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, Rani Begum, returned to the Hindu faith and readopted her original name, Sheela Yadav, on Thursday.

The ceremony was organised at a local religious site in the presence of saints and religious leaders.

Traditional rituals, including prayers and purification ceremonies, were performed as part of the event. After the ceremony, she officially began using her original name again.

Sheela Yadav said she is a resident of Kurra village in Chhatarpur district and is currently living in Ward No. 12 of the town.

FP Photo

Had changed religion for marriage

She said her original name was Sheela Yadav and that she had changed her religion after getting married in 1995.

She later decided to return to her original faith and recently completed the religious process.

She said that while she had earlier taken steps to update her name and personal details, including publishing notices in newspapers and updating her Aadhaar card, she has faced difficulties in getting all her government records updated.

She said she has been visiting government offices for the past year to complete the process and hopes that the matter will now be resolved.

Sheela Yadav also mentioned that she had earlier served as a ward councillor and had worked for public welfare during her time in office.

She said she is now focused on moving forward with her personal life and completing all formalities related to her name and records.

Religious leaders who were present at the ceremony said the event was conducted according to traditional rituals.

They also said they have requested the district administration to ensure that her name and religion are correctly recorded in all official documents so that she does not face any administrative difficulties in the future.

Local sources said the event was attended by several members of the community. The district administration has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.