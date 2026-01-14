MP News: Transgender Person Dies Of Suicide After Being Forced For Religious Conversion, Beef Consumption

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A transgender person died by hanging after facing continuous pressure related to change religion conversion and forcefully consume beef in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Wednesday.

Following the death, members of Hindu organisations along with people from the transgender community reached Moti Nagar police station in Sagar.

They demanded that a formal case be registered and a thorough investigation be carried out. Protesters alleged that the incident is not just a suicide but may involve force and mental torture.

According to the complaint, the transgender person was under pressure to change religion and was also allegedly forced to consume beef.

After the death, several members of the transgender community came forward, saying that their companion was being mentally harassed for a long time.

Transgender community leader Rani Thakur made serious allegations against transgender guru Kiran Nayak, also known as Kaleem Khan.

She claimed that there has been ongoing oppression within the community and that this pressure pushed their companion towards death. She further alleged that money donated by people was being misused for religious activities, including building a mosque and buying goats.

Rani Thakur said that the matter had been reported to the police earlier, but no strict action was taken at that time. She added that she received information about the death through a phone call.

Later, some videos related to the incident also came to her. Expressing doubt over the suicide claim, she said their companion was not weak and had the support of the community.

She claimed it appeared that force was used and that pressure for religious conversion may have played a role.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

The death reportedly took place in Tikamgarh, which falls under the Sagar division. After the incident, anger spread among community members, who demanded justice and accountability.

Police officials said they have received the complaint and have begun examining the matter. They added that all allegations will be investigated and further action will be taken based on facts and evidence.