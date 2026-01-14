MP News: Farmer Becomes Scapegoat After Shooters Fail To Find Rival Brother; Shot Dead In Front Of 11-Year-Old Son In Bhind

MP News: 45-Year-Old Farmer Was Shot Dead On His Farm Due To Old Feud With Accused Brother | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old farmer was shot dead on his farm in Saura village in ​​Bhind district.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar alias Chunna Gurjar.

Primary probe revealed that the accused had come to Rajkumar's brother, but when they couldn't find him, they caught into a heated argument with the victim. The matter escalated when the accused threatened to kill his 11-year-old son. When Rajkumar protested, they fired bullets at him and fled.

According to official reports, 45-year-old Rajkumar alias Chunna Gurjar lived with his family in a house built on his farm outside the village. At the time of the incident, he was on the farm with his 11-year-old son, Shivam. Roop Singh Dhobi and Laxman Singh Dhobi, residents of Malanpur, arrived there and attacked the house. They verbally abused Rajkumar. When he protested, the accused shot him twice.

Son attacked while saving father; feud led to fatal shooting

Rajkumar's 11-year-old son, Shivam, was also present during the incident. When the son tried to save his father, the accused attacked him with a stick, hitting him on the head and inflicting a life-threatening injury. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. The body has been kept at the post-mortem house in Mau town.

Local residents said that Rajkumar's brother, Ramveer Singh Gurjar, was imprisoned in the Central Jail in connection with a case. They claimed Ramveer befriended accused Roop Singh Dhobi in jail. The two remained friends for a long time but later had a dispute over some matter. It is believed that the accused Roop Singh and Laxman Singh had come to Saura village at night looking for Ramveer Singh. When they couldn't find Ramveer, they argued with his brother Chunna, and due to this ongoing feud, they shot Chunna.

According to the Mau Police Station SHO Raghuveer Singh Meena said that the police reached the scene late at night after receiving information about the incident. The police have seized the body. A case has been registered against the two accused. Both accused are residents of the Malanpur area. The police are continuously conducting raids to apprehend the accused.