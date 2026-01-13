Bhopal News: College Girl Murdered Over Marriage Pressure; Man Arrested After Five Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested Kapil Tushar, the accused in the murder of college student Priya Mahra in the Chunabhatti area of the city.

The accused had been absconding for five days after the incident. He was nabbed late Monday night from RRL Square near ISBT after arriving in Bhopal from Khandwa, said Chunabhatti police on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the murder stemmed from a long-standing love relationship that had turned bitter. The accused allegedly assaulted the woman and pushed her from a terrace, resulting in her death.

According to police, the Priya was a resident of Ishwar Nagar and a student of Sarojini Naidu Govt Girls' Post Graduate College (Nutan College).. On the morning of January 7, Priya left home saying she was heading to college. Shortly thereafter, she was admitted to a hospital in a critically injured condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Kapil, who had taken her to the hospital, initially told medical staff that she had fallen from a building, he had then fled the premises. By the time Priya’s family arrived, she had already died, police said.

Following the post-mortem, family members staged a road blockade, demanding strict action against the accused. Police subsequently registered a murder case and launched a search for him.

After the incident, the accused fled the scene and went into hiding. Based on technical inputs and location tracking, the police traced his movement and arrested him upon his return to Bhopal.

Five-year relationship

Police investigations have revealed that the murder was the result of a long-standing love relationship that turned bitter. Priya and Tushar had been in a relationship for nearly five years. During this period, Priya was reportedly pressuring Tushar to marry her, which became a major point of conflict between the two and led to frequent disputes.

Read Also MP News: Tiger Found Dead In East Mandla Was Electrocuted

Assault before the murder

Investigating officer Vinod Kumar Panthi said, that on the day of the incident, the couple had an argument that escalated into a serious altercation. It is alleged that Tushar assaulted Priya for nearly two hours. In a fit of rage and misunderstanding, he allegedly pushed her from the roof of a private stay room. Priya died on the spot due to the fall.