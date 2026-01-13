Bhopal News: State Government To Approach Centre As BHEL Refuses To Hand Over Vacant Land For Joint Venture Project | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has started working out a plan to take the BHEL land after the organisation refused to return it. The government is getting ready to approach directly the Central Government for it.

The state will approach the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries to take back the land from BHEL.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department Sanjay Dubey will discuss the issue with the officials of the Central Government.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting on the development of the state capital on April 28 last year.

The utilisation of the BHEL land on the 50-50 model (half of the cost to be carried by the organisation and half by the government) was discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting, Yadav was told that the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the state’s Urban Development Department had principally agreed over the issue of BHEL land.

The government wants to set up a project on 2,200 acres, but BHEL turned down the state government’s proposal, saying that it will utilise the land to set up projects in the future.

Out of 6,000 acres given to BHEL by the state government from 1962 to 1967, 2,000 acres are lying vacant.

Many people have encroached upon this land, and vacant houses of BHEL

The state wants to build a hi-tech city on the pattern of the Gift City in Gujarat. So, it is going to take a decision on the proposal through the Central Government.