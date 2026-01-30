 Madhya Pradesh January 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For Next 3 Days; Dense Fog, Cold Winds Bring Chills To State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For Next 3 Days; Dense Fog, Cold Winds Bring Chills To State

Madhya Pradesh January 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For Next 3 Days; Dense Fog, Cold Winds Bring Chills To State

Rain is set to return in Madhya Pradesh as IMD Bhopal has issued an alert for January 31 and February 1–2 due to a strong western disturbance. Dense fog affected 24 districts on Friday. Cold winds lowered temperatures in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Rain is expected in major districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Rewa over the next three days.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh January 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For Next 3 Days; Dense Fog, Cold Winds Bring Chills To State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rain spell is set to return in Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department Bhopal has issued a rain alert for January 31 and February 1 - 2 across most parts of the state due to a strong western disturbance.

Weather on Friday 

Before the rain, dense fog affected nearly half of the state. On Friday morning, light to moderate fog was reported in 24 districts. Districts including Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli were affected.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh To Relaunch 100-Day TB Case-Finding Drive From February To Accelerate Elimination Efforts Across State
Uttar Pradesh To Relaunch 100-Day TB Case-Finding Drive From February To Accelerate Elimination Efforts Across State
Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
India-EU FTA Credit Positive, Boosts Trade Diversification Amid US Tariff Risks: Moody's Ratings
India-EU FTA Credit Positive, Boosts Trade Diversification Amid US Tariff Risks: Moody's Ratings
Bharti Airtel To Offer Free Adobe Express Premium Worth ₹4,000 To 360 Million Customers For One Year
Bharti Airtel To Offer Free Adobe Express Premium Worth ₹4,000 To 360 Million Customers For One Year

Weather scientists said the western disturbance will bring rain to the state on January 31 and February 1 - 2. Foggy conditions will continue before the rain begins.

Heavy snowfall and rain in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir have strengthened jet stream winds, which are also affecting Madhya Pradesh. 

Cold winds were felt on Thursday, especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures.

The weather department said that after the system passes, cold conditions will increase again. Day and night temperatures are expected to fall across Madhya Pradesh.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered
article-image

Weather in upcoming days

January 31: Rain is likely in Gwalior, Morena, Datia, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Vidisha, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

February 1: Rain alert has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, and Rewa.

February 2: Rain is expected in many districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shajapur, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

Read Also
Indore News: Rotary’s ‘Indradhanush’ To Celebrate Service, Leadership And Inspiration
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For Next 3 Days; Dense Fog, Cold Winds...
Madhya Pradesh January 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For Next 3 Days; Dense Fog, Cold Winds...
MP News: 4 Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Car From Behind In Gwalior; Police Suspect Dense Fog
MP News: 4 Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Car From Behind In Gwalior; Police Suspect Dense Fog
Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered
Bhopal News: JP Hospital Pays Extra ₹17 Lakh For Bio Medical Disposal, Probe Ordered
Bhopal News: Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Against Ex-Bank Manager, Factory Owner In Sehore
Bhopal News: Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Against Ex-Bank Manager, Factory Owner In Sehore
MP News: MLA Pradeep Patel Allegedly Remains Missing For 20 Days; Party Leaders Claim He Is...
MP News: MLA Pradeep Patel Allegedly Remains Missing For 20 Days; Party Leaders Claim He Is...