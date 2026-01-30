Madhya Pradesh January 30, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Alert For Next 3 Days; Dense Fog, Cold Winds Bring Chills To State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rain spell is set to return in Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department Bhopal has issued a rain alert for January 31 and February 1 - 2 across most parts of the state due to a strong western disturbance.

Weather on Friday

Before the rain, dense fog affected nearly half of the state. On Friday morning, light to moderate fog was reported in 24 districts. Districts including Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli were affected.

What do meteorologists say?

Weather scientists said the western disturbance will bring rain to the state on January 31 and February 1 - 2. Foggy conditions will continue before the rain begins.

Heavy snowfall and rain in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir have strengthened jet stream winds, which are also affecting Madhya Pradesh.

Cold winds were felt on Thursday, especially in the Gwalior-Chambal region, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures.

The weather department said that after the system passes, cold conditions will increase again. Day and night temperatures are expected to fall across Madhya Pradesh.

Weather in upcoming days

January 31: Rain is likely in Gwalior, Morena, Datia, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Vidisha, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

February 1: Rain alert has been issued for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, and Rewa.

February 2: Rain is expected in many districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shajapur, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli.