 Indore News: Rotary’s ‘Indradhanush’ To Celebrate Service, Leadership And Inspiration
Rotary District 3040 will host its 42nd District Conference, “Indradhanush,” on January 31–February 1, focusing on service, leadership, and inspiration. Around 800–900 Rotarians from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will attend. The event features national and international dignitaries, motivational talks by leaders like Acharya Balkrishna and Major Deependra Sengar, and cultural performances.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary District 3040 is all set to host its prestigious 42nd Rotary District Conference, titled “Indradhanush”, on January 31 and February 1. The two-day conference will focus on Rotary’s core ideals of social service, leadership development and inspiration.

Around 800 to 900 Rotarians from 25 revenue districts of Madhya Pradesh and four districts of Gujarat are expected to participate. The conference is being organised under the leadership of district governor Sushil Malhotra, first lady Ruby Malhotra, and conference chairman Brijesh Agrawal.

Addressing a press conference, Rotary officials said that several national and international dignitaries will grace the event. Prominent guests include Dr Ramesh Garg and Dr Rita Garg from the USA, PDG Vijay Patel and Nayana Patel from the UK, and RIPR PDG Dinesh Mehta, along with other senior Rotary leaders.

The conference will feature inspirational sessions by eminent speakers such as Acharya Balkrishna, Major Deependra Sengar of Jeet Ki Zid fame, Vande Bharat architect Dr Sudhanshu Mani, Ghazal Kalra, Pradeep Joshi, and motivational speaker Jaiprakash Kabra.

Adding colour to the event, cultural and entertainment performances by Uday Dahiya, Munna Battery, singer Rachna Chopra, Miran Roy and magician Arya Chandel will enthrall the audience. The conference aims to spark innovative ideas for meaningful social change and stronger leadership.

