Indore News: On The Run Accused In Drug Supply Case Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police arrested another accused in a case related to illegal drugs. Earlier, police had caught Danish, with 11.90 grams of MD drugs worth about Rs 1.2 lakh.

During questioning and based on informer inputs, police found the role of Mohsin Hussain, who had been absconding since the incident. He was identified and later arrested. Police said he used to buy drugs from other districts and supply them to the drug users in the city.

Mohsin works in furniture repair. He has been arrested five times earlier in cases related to theft, Arms Act and assault. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and further legal action is being taken.

Two including woman arrested for land fraud

Two people including a woman were arrested in connection with a land fraud case in the Khajrana area on Thursday. They were allegedly involved in a plot deal by preparing fake documents.

According to the police, the accused, Sheikh Imroz and Raziya Khan, were involved in preparing forged papers and getting a plot registered in their name to commit fraud.

The case came to light after a complaint by Furkan Hussain of the area. Investigation found that the accused along with their associates prepared fake documents for a plot in Parshwakunj Colony and tried to show false registration. After preliminary inquiry, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and started investigation.

Both accused were arrested and produced before the court from where they were sent to remand. Police are now questioning them to find other people involved in the fraud.