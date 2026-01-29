MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In Mandsaur -- VIDEO

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore For 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Soybean Bhavantar Scheme In Mandsaur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, released ₹200 crore for 1.17 lakh farmers of the state.

CM Yadav attended the ‘Annadata Samman Ceremony’ held for farmers under the Soybean Bhavantar (Price Support) Payment Distribution programme in Mandsaur district’s Malhargarh on Thursday.

In government and agriculture schemes, Bhavantar refers to a system where the government pays farmers the difference between the market price and a fixed support price, to protect them from low market rates.

Addressing the event, the CM asserted that the state government is committed to agricultural development and farmer welfare.

He said, “Farmer welfare is the top priority of the state government. The Bhavantar (price difference) scheme will be implemented for soybean in Madhya Pradesh. If soybean is sold at a price lower than the MSP, the government will compensate farmers for their losses under this scheme.”

किसानों का कल्याण प्रदेश सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।



मध्यप्रदेश में सोयाबीन के लिए 'भावांतर योजना' लागू होगी। अगर MSP से कम कीमत पर सोयाबीन बिकता है तो हमारी सरकार इस योजना के तहत किसानों के घाटे की भरपाई करेगी। pic.twitter.com/Iaa6eRLgZc — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 25, 2025

He added that ₹200 crore was transferred as the fourth installment of Bhavantar payment to 1.17 lakh farmers.

The payment is related to the soybean Bhavantar scheme and aims to support farmers by covering price differences.

CM to Inaugurate Pashupatinath Lok in Mandsaur

On the same day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the newly built Pashupatinath Lok at the Ashtmukhi Lord Pashupatinath Temple complex in Mandsaur (on Thursday).

The grand religious corridor has been built on the banks of the Sivna River at a cost of ₹25 crore. Inspired by Mahakal Lok, it features statues of Lord Shiva’s family and a large Damru to attract devotees.

The corridor also has gardens, a pond, devotional shops and a restaurant for visitors.