MP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two Years In Shivpuri Collectorate-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar gifted a tricycle to a physically challenged man, who had been asking for a tricycle for the last two years in Shivpuri on Thursday.

A video has surfaced on X, posted by the Congress, in which Umang Singhar is seen talking to the disabled man. In the video, Ashfaq is seen thanking Singhar emotionally. He can be heard saying, “Main aapka bahut-bahut abhaari hoon, aapne apne janamdin par yeh tohfa mujhe diya hai” (I am very thankful to you, you have given me this gift on your birthday).

When Singhar asked him how long he had been facing trouble, Ashfaq replied, “Main do saal se pareshaan tha” (I have been struggling for two years).

Watch the video below :

What is the matter?

The man, Ashfaq Khan, is disabled in both legs and had been repeatedly requesting a tricycle from the district administration to help him move and earn a living.

Ashfaq had earlier protested during a public hearing after losing patience over delays by the Collector’s office. A video from the hearing had gone viral, in which he was seen accusing officials of ignoring his requests for two years. He was also heard saying that without proper support, it had become difficult for him to survive and work.

#WATCH 📽️| MP: 'Main Khud Scindia Ji Se Milne Jaunga': Physically Challenged Man Loses Cool During Public Hearing In Shivpuri; Claims Two-Year Delay In Getting Battery-Operated Tricycle#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/XbEAqUQUeb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 23, 2026

After the issue gained attention, Umang Singhar took notice of Ashfaq’s condition. On his birthday, Singhar decided to fulfil the disabled man’s long-pending demand and gifted him a tricycle as a personal gesture.

Read the full story below :

The moment in video showed a clear change in Ashfaq’s emotions. The man, who earlier spoke with anger and pain, was now seen smiling with relief and happiness after receiving the tricycle.