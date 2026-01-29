 MP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two Years In Shivpuri Collectorate-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two Years In Shivpuri Collectorate-- VIDEO

MP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two Years In Shivpuri Collectorate-- VIDEO

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar gifted a tricycle to a disabled man in Shivpuri, ending his two-year struggle for support. The man, Ashfaq Khan, had earlier protested against delays by officials. A video shared by Congress shows him thanking Singhar emotionally, saying the gift on his birthday brought him relief and dignity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar gifted a tricycle to a physically challenged man, who had been asking for a tricycle for the last two years in Shivpuri on Thursday.

A video has surfaced on X, posted by the Congress, in which Umang Singhar is seen talking to the disabled man. In the video, Ashfaq is seen thanking Singhar emotionally. He can be heard saying, “Main aapka bahut-bahut abhaari hoon, aapne apne janamdin par yeh tohfa mujhe diya hai” (I am very thankful to you, you have given me this gift on your birthday).

When Singhar asked him how long he had been facing trouble, Ashfaq replied, “Main do saal se pareshaan tha” (I have been struggling for two years).

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Why Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka And Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Did Not Shake Hands After Match
Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Why Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka And Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Did Not Shake Hands After Match
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss
Malaysia Airlines And Singapore Airlines Formalise Joint Business Partnership After Regulatory Approvals
Malaysia Airlines And Singapore Airlines Formalise Joint Business Partnership After Regulatory Approvals
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Centre Responds To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Civil Aviation Ministry Assures Time-Bound & Transparent Investigation
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Centre Responds To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Civil Aviation Ministry Assures Time-Bound & Transparent Investigation

What is the matter?

The man, Ashfaq Khan, is disabled in both legs and had been repeatedly requesting a tricycle from the district administration to help him move and earn a living.

Ashfaq had earlier protested during a public hearing after losing patience over delays by the Collector’s office. A video from the hearing had gone viral, in which he was seen accusing officials of ignoring his requests for two years. He was also heard saying that without proper support, it had become difficult for him to survive and work.

After the issue gained attention, Umang Singhar took notice of Ashfaq’s condition. On his birthday, Singhar decided to fulfil the disabled man’s long-pending demand and gifted him a tricycle as a personal gesture.

Read the full story below :

Read Also
MP News: ‘Main Khud Scindia Ji Se Milne Jaunga’ Physically Challenged Man Protest Over Two-Year...
article-image

The moment in video showed a clear change in Ashfaq’s emotions. The man, who earlier spoke with anger and pain, was now seen smiling with relief and happiness after receiving the tricycle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two...
MP News: 'Main Bahut Khush Hoon' Umang Singhar Gifts Tricycle To Divyang Man Struggling Since Two...
Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes...
Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes...
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines--...
Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines--...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...