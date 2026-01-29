Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines-- Check Event List For Jan 29 & 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 41st Lok Rang Festival is being organised in Bhopal by the Tribal Folk Art and Dialect Development Academy under the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department.

The festival is part of the Republic Day celebrations and is being held at Ravindra Bhavan and the MVM campus.

The event aims to bring people closer to India’s rich folk and tribal culture.

Cultural programmes will continue throughout the day on January 29.

From 2 pm, regional folk music performances will be held under the ‘Lok Raag’ section. Nimari folk singing will be presented by Purnima Chaturvedi and her team from Bhopal. In the evening, from 6:30 pm, the ‘Desh Raag’ program will feature Punjabi folk and Sufi music by Bobby Sidhu and his group from Patiala.

The festival will conclude on January 30 with more folk music, dance, and cultural programmes.

Artists from different states will continue to perform traditional songs and dances, giving visitors a chance to see India’s cultural diversity on one stage.

The major attractions

A major attraction on both days is the craft fair, where traditional artisans from different regions are displaying and selling handmade items.

Visitors can see and buy items made from wood, bamboo, clay, brass, copper, and other metals. Many of these items reflect old traditions and daily life from rural areas.

The utensil exhibition is also drawing attention. It displays around 300 traditional utensils, some nearly 100 years old. These utensils were once commonly used in regions like Baghelkhand, Bundelkhand, Malwa, and Nimar. People can learn how these utensils were part of everyday life before steel and plastic became common.

Food lovers are enjoying the food fair, where regional and tribal dishes are being served. Stalls at Ravindra Bhavan and MVM campus are offering local flavours and traditional recipes.

For kids

For children, special programs under the ‘Ullas’ activity are being held till January 29. These include puppet shows, Mallakhamb, and folk art workshops, giving children a fun way to learn about culture.

The Lok Rang Festival has created a lively and colourful atmosphere in Bhopal. The last two days promise music, art, food, and culture for people of all ages.