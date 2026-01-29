Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner Of Bhopal -- Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a fresh transfer order for several IPS officers across the state. As many as 14 police officers have been transferred.

The order was released by the Home Department on January 29, 2026, from Bhopal. The transfer list includes changes at senior levels, affecting police headquarters, zonal offices, and district postings.

According to the official order, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal.

Check out the new postings:

Inspector General of Police, Balaghat Zone, Sanjay Kumar has been transferred as the Police Commissioner, Urban Police District Bhopal.

Inspector General of Police (Planning) Police Headquarters, Bhopal Sanjay Tiwari has been transferred as Inspector General of Police, Bhopal (Rural) Zone.

Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, IPS (1992), Special Director General of Police, Anti Naxal Operation, Police Headquarters, Bhopal (Additional charge of Special Director General of Police, STF / CID / Vigilance Police Headquarters, Bhopal) is the new Special Director General of Police, CID, Police Headquarters, Bhopal and Additional charge of Special Director General of Police, Vigilance Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

FP Photo

Anant Kumar Singh, IPS (1994) Relieved from Central Deputation is now the Special Director General of Police / Managing Director, M.P. Police Housing Corporation, Bhopal.

Additional Director General of Police, Narcotics, Police Headquarters, Bhopal, K.P. Venkateswara Rao, has been transferred Additional Director General of Police, Technical Services, Police Headquarters, Bhopal and Additional charge of Additional Director General of Police, Anti Naxal Operation, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.