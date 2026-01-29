 Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner Of Bhopal -- Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner Of Bhopal -- Check Full List

Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner Of Bhopal -- Check Full List

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a new IPS transfer list, shifting several senior police officers across the state. As part of the changes, Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Bhopal. The transfers aim to improve law and order and strengthen police administration in key districts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a fresh transfer order for several IPS officers across the state. As many as 14 police officers have been transferred.

The order was released by the Home Department on January 29, 2026, from Bhopal. The transfer list includes changes at senior levels, affecting police headquarters, zonal offices, and district postings.

According to the official order, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal.

Check out the new postings:

FPJ Shorts
Caught On Camera: Greater Noida Cop Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet During Vehicle Check, Driver Flees
Caught On Camera: Greater Noida Cop Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet During Vehicle Check, Driver Flees
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On Border 2 - Watch Video
'Aapko Meri Border Bahot Pasand Aayi...': Sunny Deol Thanks Fans For Showering So Much Love On Border 2 - Watch Video
Who Is Saurav Joshi? Education Qualification, Political Journey Of Chandigarh’s New BJP Mayor
Who Is Saurav Joshi? Education Qualification, Political Journey Of Chandigarh’s New BJP Mayor

Inspector General of Police, Balaghat Zone, Sanjay Kumar has been transferred as the Police Commissioner, Urban Police District Bhopal.

Inspector General of Police (Planning) Police Headquarters, Bhopal Sanjay Tiwari has been transferred as Inspector General of Police, Bhopal (Rural) Zone.

Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, IPS (1992), Special Director General of Police, Anti Naxal Operation, Police Headquarters, Bhopal (Additional charge of Special Director General of Police, STF / CID / Vigilance Police Headquarters, Bhopal) is the new Special Director General of Police, CID, Police Headquarters, Bhopal and Additional charge of Special Director General of Police, Vigilance Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

FP Photo

Anant Kumar Singh, IPS (1994) Relieved from Central Deputation is now the Special Director General of Police / Managing Director, M.P. Police Housing Corporation, Bhopal.

Additional Director General of Police, Narcotics, Police Headquarters, Bhopal, K.P. Venkateswara Rao, has been transferred Additional Director General of Police, Technical Services, Police Headquarters, Bhopal and Additional charge of Additional Director General of Police, Anti Naxal Operation, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

Read Also
MP News: Party, Political Appointments Figure In Yadav-Khandelwal Talks; Meeting Held At CM House...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner...
Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner...
MP News: Man Slips Into 'Trance' After Seeing Gandhi & Ambedkar's Portraits During Republic Day...
MP News: Man Slips Into 'Trance' After Seeing Gandhi & Ambedkar's Portraits During Republic Day...
MP News: Dhirendra Shastri To Arrange Mass Wedding For 300 Girls At Bageshwar Dham On Maha Shivratri...
MP News: Dhirendra Shastri To Arrange Mass Wedding For 300 Girls At Bageshwar Dham On Maha Shivratri...
MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To...
MP News: Gold Coins Found Under Excavated Soil In Chhatarpur’s Rajgarh Palace Area; Crowd Races To...