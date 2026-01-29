Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes Later

MP News: 10-Month-Old Girl Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes Later | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was reported from capital Bhopal, where a 10-month-old girl died after falling in a water-filled bucket, the police said on Thursday.

According to information, the tragedy occurred in the Eidgah Hills area of Bhopal. Here, the girl was playing at her home when she fell in the bucket and drowned before anybody could save her.

Mother check 10 minutes later

The incident took place on Wednesday night around 10:30 pm in a flat at PNB Colony. The baby reportedly went into the bathroom while playing and accidentally fell headfirst into a bucket filled with water.

About 10 minutes later, when her mother checked on her, she found her in the bucket.

She immediately pulled her out only to find out that the baby’s face had turned blue. The family rushed her to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

As soon as informed, a team of police reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday.

Investigation on

According to relatives, the mother was busy in the kitchen at the time of the incident. Police said a forensic team also examined the scene and the case is being investigated from all angles.

Similar incident

A similar incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district in November 2024, where an 11-month-old baby girl died after accidentally falling into a bathtub filled with water.

The baby, identified as Mahi, was playing at home when she fell into the tub. At the time, her father, Tejulal Poosam, had left for work, and her mother was taking a bath.

The baby was later found in the water. Later, a case was registered in the matter.