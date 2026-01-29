 Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes Later

Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes Later

A 10-month-old baby girl died after accidentally falling into a water-filled bucket at her home in the Eidgah Hills area of Bhopal on Wednesday night. The baby was found about 10 minutes later and rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police sent the body for post-mortem and have started an investigation into the incident.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 10-Month-Old Girl Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes Later | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was reported from capital Bhopal, where a 10-month-old girl died after falling in a water-filled bucket, the police said on Thursday.

According to information, the tragedy occurred in the Eidgah Hills area of Bhopal. Here, the girl was playing at her home when she fell in the bucket and drowned before anybody could save her.

Mother check 10 minutes later 

The incident took place on Wednesday night around 10:30 pm in a flat at PNB Colony. The baby reportedly went into the bathroom while playing and accidentally fell headfirst into a bucket filled with water.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss
Malaysia Airlines And Singapore Airlines Formalise Joint Business Partnership After Regulatory Approvals
Malaysia Airlines And Singapore Airlines Formalise Joint Business Partnership After Regulatory Approvals
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Centre Responds To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Civil Aviation Ministry Assures Time-Bound & Transparent Investigation
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Centre Responds To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Civil Aviation Ministry Assures Time-Bound & Transparent Investigation
Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh With Bharat Sarkar Written On It; Netizens Call It His 'Downfall' - Watch Video
Govinda Travels In Aura Taxi In Uttar Pradesh With Bharat Sarkar Written On It; Netizens Call It His 'Downfall' - Watch Video

About 10 minutes later, when her mother checked on her, she found her in the bucket.

She immediately pulled her out only to find out that the baby’s face had turned blue. The family rushed her to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

As soon as informed, a team of police reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary. 

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday.

Investigation on 

According to relatives, the mother was busy in the kitchen at the time of the incident. Police said a forensic team also examined the scene and the case is being investigated from all angles.

Read Also
MP News: Man Slips Into 'Trance' After Seeing Gandhi & Ambedkar's Portraits During Republic Day...
article-image

Similar incident

A similar incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district in November 2024, where an 11-month-old baby girl died after accidentally falling into a bathtub filled with water.

The baby, identified as Mahi, was playing at home when she fell into the tub. At the time, her father, Tejulal Poosam, had left for work, and her mother was taking a bath.

The baby was later found in the water. Later, a case was registered in the matter.

Read Also
MP: 11 Month-Old Baby Girl Drowns In Tub While Mother Was Taking Shower, Dies
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes...
Bhopal News: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns In Water-Filled Bucket, Dies; Mother Finds Her 10 Minutes...
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines--...
Bhopal News: 41st Lok Rang Festival Lights Up City With Folk Music, Exhibitions, Regional Cuisines--...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner...
Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner...