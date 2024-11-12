 MP: 11 Month-Old Baby Girl Drowns In Tub While Mother Was Taking Shower, Dies
It was reported that Mahi's father, Tejulal Poosam went to work and her mother had gone to take a bath.

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, where an 11-month-old girl accidentally fell into a bath tub full of water and died.

The accident happened when she was playing at her residence, her mother was taking a shower in the washroom, and her father left for the office. The police have sent the body for a postmortem.

According to information, 11-month-old Mahi was playing at home when she fell into a tub filled with water. It was reported that Mahi's father, Tejulal Poosam, went to work, and her mother had gone to take a bath.

An elderly person at home spotted the little girl and raised an alarm. The baby's mother rushed out and was shocked to see her daughter unconscious in the water tub.

Following this, the family took Mahi to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The police were informed, and police reached the spot. The police then prepared the panchnama of the girl's body and sent it for postmortem.

Police are investigating the sequence of events, and efforts are being made to find out how the incident occurred. At present, the investigation of the case is going on, and further details are awaited.

This incident raises concern regarding child safety around water in households. Authorities have urged parents and caretakers to stay alert and ensure that children are always supervised when near water.

