 Indore's 55-Year-Old Man Hangs Self After He Lost Ability To Walk In A Horrific Road Accident
The accident left him unable to walk. His both legs sustained major injuries and he had to use crutches in order to walk.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old physically challenged man was found hanging at his residence in Indore on Monday evening. He lost his ability to walk in a horrific road accident a few years ago, which ignited his self-disappointment and compelled him to take the extreme step.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further details will be revealed after the post mortem. Police has registered a case and further investigation into the matter has begun.

No suicide not has been received.

According to information, the victim, identified as 55-year-old Kaluram son of Harchand was a resident of Khandwa Road. He met a road accident a few years ago, which impaired his legs. The accident left him unable to walk. His both legs sustained major injuries and he had to use crutches in order to walk. Kaluram was unable to work, which affected his self-confidence.

Feeling frustrated, he hanged himself at his own residence. His wife was shocked to see him hanging. She then called up his nephew and took the body to MY Hospital. Kaluram was declared dead on arrival. Police has filed a complaint in the matter.

No suicide note was found on the body and further investigation into the matter is underway.

