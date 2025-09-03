 Indore Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Maharashtra
Indore Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Maharashtra

The brutal crime unfolded after the woman's marriage was fixed somewhere else

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Indore Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Maharashtra | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's crime branch has arrested a fugitive accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2024 in Maharashtra, as reported by police on Wednesday.

According to police report, the man was identified as Raju Singh and was absconding for about an year after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Neetu Singh in Thane's Shantinagar on October 28, 2024.

The brutal crime unfolded after the woman's marriage was fixed somewhere else by her family in Maharashtra.

After committing the heinous crime, the accused Raju Singh was absconding, he frequently changed location to avoid police arrests.

However, after a year on September 3, 2025, Shantinagar police got some technical evidences suggesting that Singh was returning from Uttar Pradesh in a truck.

Indore's Crime Branch was immediately informed. Acting promptly on the tip-off, Indore Crime Branch added a check post at Dewas Naka and intercepted the vehicle. Upon searching the truck, the accused was found in the vehicle.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and he will soon be handed over to Maharashtra police for further interrogation.

A senior police officials, "We received an information from Shantinagar Police about Raju's whereabouts. Indore's police intercepted the vehicle and caught the accused."

