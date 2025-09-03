 Suffering From Cold, Indore Tribal Boy Dies After Getting Injection From Unlicensed Doctor In Hostel
He was suffering from cold and cough, but instead of taking him to the district hospital, the hostel authorities took him to a local unlicensed doctor for treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old tribal student died shortly after getting an injection from a local unlicensed doctor in Indore on Wednesday.

He was suffering from cold and cough, but instead of taking him to the district hospital, the hostel authorities took him to a local unlicensed doctor for treatment.

Suresh, son of Mukesh Kaur and a class 11 student, reportedly died under suspicious circumstances at the Senior Adivasi Balakvada Hostel in Khargone district.

He lost consciousness after receiving an injection from a local unlicensed doctor, Pappu Chauhan, when his health deteriorated and died on the way to the district hospital.

Suresh’s father, Mukesh Kaur, has accused the unlicensed doctor of administering the wrong injection, which led to his son’s death.

What happened to Suresh?

Reports suggest negligence by the hostel management. When Suresh fell ill with cold and cough, instead of taking him directly to the district hospital, the hostel authorities took him to a local unlicensed doctor in the village around 7 PM, after dinner.

During treatment, the injection given by the doctor caused his condition to worsen.

Suresh’s father also alleged that the hostel authorities did not inform him when his son’s health deteriorated.

“If I had been informed, I would have taken him directly to the district hospital. My son’s death happened due to negligence,” he said.

He demanded strict action against both the hostel management and the unlicensed doctor.

It is said that the unlicensed doctor accompanied the student and hostel staff while they were taking him to the Khargone district hospital.

Suresh died on the way. The incident caused an immediate stir in the administration.

Upon receiving the news, officials including Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Affairs Iqbal Hussain Adil, Tehsildar Mahendra Dangi, and CMHO MS Sisodia rushed to the district hospital late at night.

A team of doctors will conduct a post-mortem, and action against those responsible will be taken based on the report and police investigation.

