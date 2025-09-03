Shocking Visuals! Tikamgarh Transgender Roams Naked On Busy Road To Protest Rape Attempt; Was Beaten For Objecting To S*x

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh where a transgender allegedly was spotted roaming naked on a busy street-- a video of which is going viral on social media.

According to information, the person hails from Sagar and stated that they had come to Tikamgarh for some work. As they were near the clock tower late at night, a man forcibly tried to take them behind a truck to commit an unnatural act.

When the transgender resisted, the man allegedly assaulted them. This incident enraged the person, who then took off all their clothes and began protesting.

Onlookers tried to console the person and tried to get them dressed, but they were furious and began vandalising a nearby motorcycle and throwing stones at people.

Later on, police from the Tikamgarh Kotwali station intervened. They managed to put clothes on the person and took them to the police station.

Based on the transgender person's complaint, the police have registered a case against the individual who allegedly attempted to assault and beat them.

'Kinnar bhi surakshit nahi,' Congress slams govt

The matter also came to the notice of Congress Media Vice Chairman Awanish Singh Bundela. He took to his official X handle, drawing Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s attention.

He said, “Mohan Yadav ji, if even a transgender person is not safe in your governance, you can imagine the plight of women. This is shameful.”