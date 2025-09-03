Bhopal Minor Gang Rape: Two Men Get 20-Year RI Under POCSO Act

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years to two accused under the POCSO Act for gang raping a minor girl on Tuesday.

ADJ Kumudini Patel convicted the accused, Rahul Sama and Karan Bindra, for gang rape under Sections 376(DA), 376(3), 376(2)N, 342, 363, 506(2) IPC, and 3/4 and 5(L), G, /6 POCSO Act.

As per public prosecutor Divya Shukla, on October 7, 2023, the mother of the prosecutrix had given a written application to the Govindpura police station stating that her daughter had been lured and taken away by the accused Rahul and Karan, who are friends of the victim's brother.

On September 19, 2023, the accused came to her house when no one was at home.

She had gone to the shop to buy Kurkure, when the accused also came, fed her laddus, and then took her with them by telling her to go for a walk. When they reached Rahul's house, they closed the door and raped her one by one, threatening to kill her if she told anyone. Due to fear, she did not tell anyone.

On October 6, 2023, when the victim was going back to her aunt's house, both the accused met her on the way, asked her to come with them, took her to Rahul's house, and raped her again. At night, the accused hid her in their house.