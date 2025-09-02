Bhopal: Youth Attacks Ex-Girlfriend With Scissors After Release From Jail | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Kolar area late Monday night a man, recently released from jail, launched a murderous attack on his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend with a pair of scissors.

Accused, identified as Sonu Sen, fled after stabbing the woman multiple times, leaving her critically injured on the road. According to police, the incident took place in Kajlikheda locality of Kolar.

Locals and police rushed the victim to a private hospital, where doctors stated her condition as critical. Kolar police have registered a case of attempt to murder and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Malkeet Singh said, “On late Monday night, police received information about a woman lying injured on the road.

She was immediately shifted to hospital and her statement was recorded, on the basis of which an FIR has been registered against the accused.”

Kolar police station in-charge, Sanjay Soni, said multiple teams are searching for the absconding accused.

Duo had eloped in 2019; man later booked for kidnapping

Police investigations revealed that Sonu and the victim from another community had been in a relationship since 2019. That year, Sonu allegedly eloped with her from Berasia, prompting her family to lodge a complaint. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail on charges including kidnapping. He was in jail and was released on bail only a few days ago.

After Sonu’s imprisonment, the woman’s family took her back home and insisted that she distance herself from him. This led to mounting tension between the two.

Police said Sonu called her out on Monday night, and during a heated argument, he suddenly attacked her with scissors, leaving her bleeding profusely on the spot.