 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer 'Bhai Dooj Shagun' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On October 23
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer 'Bhai Dooj Shagun' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On October 23

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer 'Bhai Dooj Shagun' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On October 23

With this shagun, women of the state will now receive ₹1,500 every month under the Ladli Behna Yojana

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Deposit 'Shagun Amount' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On Ocassion Of Bhai Dooj |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 250 as 'bhai dooj shagun' into bank accounts of beneficiaries of Ladi Behna Yojana on October 23.

With this, women of the state will now receive ₹1,500 every month under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had already transferred the regular installment of ₹1,250 for the month of October. Now, an additional ₹250 will be transferred to women's accounts.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja At Tilkeshwar Temple; Celebrates Diwali With Mahakal...
article-image

Over 12.6 million women will benefit

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In Jaipur
Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In Jaipur
Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid Latif - VIDEO
Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid Latif - VIDEO
'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By Burning Diya, Credits Father For Saving Life
'I Have Superficial Burns...': Bigg Boss 9's Priya Malik Survives Horrific Fire Accident Caused By Burning Diya, Credits Father For Saving Life
H-1B Fee Of USD 100,000 Won't Apply To Status Change Or Extension Cases: USCIS
H-1B Fee Of USD 100,000 Won't Apply To Status Change Or Extension Cases: USCIS

Over 12.6 million women are currently benefiting from the Ladli Behan Scheme. When the scheme was launched in 2022, women received ₹1,000 per month. This amount was later increased to ₹1,250 and now stands at ₹1,500 per month.

₹1,500 will now be received every month from November

CM Mohan Yadav had announced before Diwali that the Ladli Behan Scheme amount would be increased to ₹1,500 per month from October.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind
article-image

This month, the amount is being transferred in two installments, while from November, ₹1,500 will be directly credited to women's accounts every month.

A single-click transfer

CM Mohan Yadav will transfer the amount via a single click on October 23rd. This will directly transfer the money to the accounts of all the Ladli behnas in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Govt Plans To Cut Down Holidays, May End 5-Day Work Week

MP News: State Govt Plans To Cut Down Holidays, May End 5-Day Work Week

MP News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains Will Continue To Operate Through Bhopal Division Till Chhath...

MP News: Three Pairs Of Special Trains Will Continue To Operate Through Bhopal Division Till Chhath...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer 'Bhai Dooj Shagun' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On October 23

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer 'Bhai Dooj Shagun' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On October 23

Bhopal News: Two Dead After Speeding SUV Rams Into Bikes; Angry Locals Vandalise Vehicle

Bhopal News: Two Dead After Speeding SUV Rams Into Bikes; Angry Locals Vandalise Vehicle

MP Shocker! Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind

MP Shocker! Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind