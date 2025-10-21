MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer 'Bhai Dooj Shagun' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On October 23

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Deposit 'Shagun Amount' Of ₹250 To Ladli Behnas On Ocassion Of Bhai Dooj |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 250 as 'bhai dooj shagun' into bank accounts of beneficiaries of Ladi Behna Yojana on October 23.

With this, women of the state will now receive ₹1,500 every month under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had already transferred the regular installment of ₹1,250 for the month of October. Now, an additional ₹250 will be transferred to women's accounts.

Over 12.6 million women will benefit

Over 12.6 million women are currently benefiting from the Ladli Behan Scheme. When the scheme was launched in 2022, women received ₹1,000 per month. This amount was later increased to ₹1,250 and now stands at ₹1,500 per month.

₹1,500 will now be received every month from November

CM Mohan Yadav had announced before Diwali that the Ladli Behan Scheme amount would be increased to ₹1,500 per month from October.

This month, the amount is being transferred in two installments, while from November, ₹1,500 will be directly credited to women's accounts every month.

A single-click transfer

CM Mohan Yadav will transfer the amount via a single click on October 23rd. This will directly transfer the money to the accounts of all the Ladli behnas in the state.