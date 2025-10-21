MP Shocker! Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind

MP News: Dalit Man Beaten And Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind | FPJ

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

The victim, who works as a driver, alleged that the trio abducted him from Gwalior on Monday night and took him to Bhind. They brutally beat him and forced him to consume alcohol and urine in Surpura village.

The accused were identified as Sonu Barua, Alok Pathak and Chhotu Ojha. They later fled the spot, leaving the victim in a critical condition.

The victim’s family admitted him to Bhind District Hospital, where senior official Additional SP Sanjeev Pathak and Collector Kirodi Lal Meena, visited him on Tuesday morning.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case of assault, abduction and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to police, the victim earlier worked as a driver for Sonu Barua of Datawali village but had stopped driving recently and was staying at his in-laws’ home in Gwalior.

ASP Pathak confirmed that Sonu and Alok have been detained, while efforts are underway to nab Chhotu.

The allegation of forcing the victim to drink urine is under medical examination. Collector Meena said the hospital has been instructed to complete all tests immediately and ensure a fair investigation.

(Inputs by FP News Service)