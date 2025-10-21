 MP News: Hundreds Of People Donate Blood For Lighting Lamps In Jabalpur, Demand District Status For Sihora Town-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Hundreds Of People Donate Blood For Lighting Lamps In Jabalpur, Demand District Status For Sihora Town-- VIDEO

MP News: Hundreds Of People Donate Blood For Lighting Lamps In Jabalpur, Demand District Status For Sihora Town-- VIDEO

The protesters said that their act was not only symbolic, but a painful expression of decades of neglect. They urged Mohan-govt to fulfil their promise.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Hundreds Of People Lit Lamps With Their Blood In Jabalpur Demanding District Status Of Town |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of people donated blood to light diyas on the occasion of Diwali in Jabalpur, as a mark of their protest. They gathered at Narmada river bank and demanded district status for their town 'Sihora'.

The protesters said that their act was not only symbolic, but a painful expression of decades of neglect.

Check out the video below:

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 AQI Update: Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' In 7 Cities, Including...
article-image

The incident occurred in Sihora town, just 45 kilometers away from Jabalpur. According to the protesters, the blood-lit lamps represented their frustration, as Sihora has been ignored in terms of development and administrative recognition.

FPJ Shorts
Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased Alleged Father's Affair With Wife In Old VIDEO
Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased Alleged Father's Affair With Wife In Old VIDEO
MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And Documents Required For Admission
MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And Documents Required For Admission
Pakistan Becoming Next Fertile Ground For Hamas To Rejuvenate: Report
Pakistan Becoming Next Fertile Ground For Hamas To Rejuvenate: Report
Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train; WATCH
Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train; WATCH

The protesters recalled that in 2002, Ex Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had approved the proposal to make Sihora a district, but the process halted due to the election code of conduct. When the BJP government came to power, the demand was shelved.

Read Also
MP News: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies In Agar Malwa After Bullet Lodged In Head; Family Suspects Poachers...
article-image

Lakshya District Sihora Andolan Samiti Committee convener Anil Jain warned that if the government fails to take immediate action, the protests will be intensified. He announced that the next phase, Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagraha, will begin on October 26, and hinted that the protest could turn from democratic to undemocratic forms if ignored further.

Protesters raised slogans like 'Mohan government, fulfill your promise,' remembering their struggle since 2003.

While both Congress and BJP leaders including Digvijay Singh and Smriti Irani have promised district status in the past, the people of Sihora continue to wait for their dream to become reality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind

MP Shocker! Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind

MP News: Hundreds Of People Donate Blood For Lighting Lamps In Jabalpur, Demand District Status For...

MP News: Hundreds Of People Donate Blood For Lighting Lamps In Jabalpur, Demand District Status For...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja At Tilkeshwar Temple; Celebrates Diwali With Mahakal...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja At Tilkeshwar Temple; Celebrates Diwali With Mahakal...

Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 AQI Update: Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' In 7 Cities, Including...

Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 AQI Update: Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' In 7 Cities, Including...

Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 Weather Update: Brace For Mixed Weather Conditions In Next Few Days...

Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 Weather Update: Brace For Mixed Weather Conditions In Next Few Days...