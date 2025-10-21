MP News: Hundreds Of People Donate Blood For Lighting Lamps In Jabalpur, Demand District Status For Sihora Town-- VIDEO

MP News: Hundreds Of People Lit Lamps With Their Blood In Jabalpur Demanding District Status Of Town |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of people donated blood to light diyas on the occasion of Diwali in Jabalpur, as a mark of their protest. They gathered at Narmada river bank and demanded district status for their town 'Sihora'.

The protesters said that their act was not only symbolic, but a painful expression of decades of neglect.

Check out the video below:

Hundreds Of People Donate Blood To Light Diwali Diyas At Narmada Bank In Jabalpur, Demand 'sihora' As Separate District#MadhyaPradesh #Diwali2025 #FPJ pic.twitter.com/RMP7SDGYSV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 21, 2025

The incident occurred in Sihora town, just 45 kilometers away from Jabalpur. According to the protesters, the blood-lit lamps represented their frustration, as Sihora has been ignored in terms of development and administrative recognition.

The protesters recalled that in 2002, Ex Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had approved the proposal to make Sihora a district, but the process halted due to the election code of conduct. When the BJP government came to power, the demand was shelved.

Lakshya District Sihora Andolan Samiti Committee convener Anil Jain warned that if the government fails to take immediate action, the protests will be intensified. He announced that the next phase, Bhoomi Samadhi Satyagraha, will begin on October 26, and hinted that the protest could turn from democratic to undemocratic forms if ignored further.

Protesters raised slogans like 'Mohan government, fulfill your promise,' remembering their struggle since 2003.

While both Congress and BJP leaders including Digvijay Singh and Smriti Irani have promised district status in the past, the people of Sihora continue to wait for their dream to become reality.