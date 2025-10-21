MP News: State Government Puts Curbs On Second Supplementary Budget; Proposals Have Been Sought Until November 7 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several restrictions have been imposed on the second supplementary budget keeping in mind the state’s fiscal health. Proposals have been sought from the departments by November 7. But they have been told to mention only necessary expenses in the proposals.

The departments have been told that proposals for new heads, which will require budget more than the state’s resources, will not be accepted. The departments have been told not to put up any proposal for purchasing new cars under the supplementary budget.

According to reports, the departments have been advised to send those proposals for which the finance department had given consent, and for the schemes, for which the state has approved budget under its contingency fund.

The proposals should contain those schemes for which the Centre has approved its share of funds and the departments cannot arrange budget by reducing funds under any other heads.

The proposals should contain such proposals as have been sent to the Central Government for which it is necessary to open budget line.

The proposals should also contain symbolic provisions to open budget line, and additional funds are required for the schemes approved by the Central Government.

The finance department has advised the other departments not to send any proposal for which fund is cut from other heads. The supplementary budget will be put up before the House during the winter session for which the finance department has started preparations.

The finance department has said the proposals should be sent keeping in mind the zero budgeting system.