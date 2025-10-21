Bhopal News: 20 Diwali Fires, Quick Response Averts Tragedy; Fire Department On High Alert On Tuesday As Well

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed over 20 separate fire incidents on Diwali night, but prompt action by the fire department and the alertness of its personnel prevented any major mishaps. No injuries or burns were reported in any of the cases.

Fire Officer Saurabh Patel said the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s fire unit remained on high alert throughout the night. Out of 400 fire personnel, 350 were deployed on double duty.

All 13 fire stations, including Fatehgarh, Jinsi Chauraha, Kolar, Hoshangabad Road, Raisen Road, Karond, Govindpura, and Mata Mandir, had fire tenders and water tankers ready for immediate response. The personnel will be on duty on Tuesday night as well, and the number of fire incidents may increase, he added.

Fire officials said around 100 vehicles, including 36 fire tenders and 22 water tankers, were strategically deployed across different parts of the city. Their timely action prevented the incidents from escalating into major disasters.

Incidents of fire due to the negligent bursting of firecrackers were reported from several parts of the city. Two cars caught fire in Shahpura and Bairagarh. In Bairagarh’sGiddhwani Park area, locals attempted to control the blaze before firefighters arrived. Fire also broke out in the bushes near Jan Chetna Park in Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

A house caught fire in Lambakheda, while a tree near Safia Ground in Kohefiza was burned. Bushes near a hospital caught fire, and a part of a hut and a laundry shop near Ayodhya Bypass were also affected. In Aishbagh, trees and plants near aboundary wall of a house were charred, while another car was completely gutted in Shahpura.