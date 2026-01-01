Bhopal News: 40-Year-Old Property Agent Arrested For Raping 19-Year-Old Girl At Kerwa Forest Camp

Bhopal News: 18-Year-Old BTech Student Raped, Assaulted By Bike Taxi Rider, Girlfriend | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old property agent was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl and threatening her in Bhopal. The victim in her complaint stated that the accused took her to Kerwa forest camp on the pretext of a New Year's Eve celebration; instead, he sexually exploited her and fled.

According to the police, the 19-year-old girl works in event management. Some time ago, a friend introduced her to a 40-year-old property agent named Zahoor, alias Sameer.

He took her on an outing to secluded Kerwa forest camp to celebrate New Year together and raped her. When the victim resisted, Zahoor threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The victim, somehow, managed to return home and informed her family about the incident. They approached the police station to file a rape complaint against the accused. Following which, the cops traced and arrested the accused.

While Ratibad police have registered an FIR based on the victim's complaint, they are finding several inconsistencies in the woman's story. The woman is a resident of Nehru Nagar and had told the police that her mother was ill, but when the police went to her house, her mother was not ill and was not at home. She also does not live with her mother. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police are investigating the entire case very thoroughly.