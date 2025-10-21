 MP Police Commemoration Day: 25,000 Houses For Cops, 21,000 Constable Posts To Be Filled, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Yadav also announced that 7,500 vacancies would be created annually across various ranks

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government will build 25,000 houses police personnel under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

In next three years, all the 21,000 vacant posts of police constables will be filled, said chief minister Mohan Yadav while addressing Police Commemoration Day function here on Tuesday. The 25,000 houses will be constructed at the cost of Rs 5,700 crore.

"We are determined to ensure housing for all. Our police personnel perform duties in the face of all odds, in all weather," he said.

He also announced that 7,500 vacancies would be created annually across various ranks from constables to sub-inspectors as several posts are lying vacant at police stations.

"We are serious about strengthening law enforcement. These recruitments will be carried out every year, and all vacant posts will be filled within the next three years," he said.

The chief minister remembered the sacrifice of police personnel during their services. In 1959, a few of our police personnel fought battle with China. Their valour was equivalent to valour of 10,000 soldiers. They sacrificed their life, which is great motivation for all of us , he said.

He said that because of policing in the state, the criminals were not in position to go anywhere. But people think about police only when they face hard time, he added. He appreciated Balaghat police for their fight against left wing extremists.

