 Bhopal News: Municipal Corporation Collects Over 100 Tonnes Of Post-Diwali Waste
Bhopal News: Municipal Corporation Collects Over 100 Tonnes Of Post-Diwali Waste

The cracker waste was treated as hazardous material and handled separately

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected over 1,100 tonnes of waste after Diwali,around 300 tonnes more than usual. Of this, nearly 20 tonnes of firecracker waste was separately gathered and is being processed scientifically.

According to the BMC, the firecracker waste included gunpowder residue, dust, plasticcovers, cardboard and packaging material. The waste was collected in separate sacks,after which recyclable materials such as cardboard and plastic (roughly 5 tonnes) were sentto the Material Recovery Facility (MRF). The remaining 15 tonnes of hazardous explosive waste was safely stored at garbage transfer stations.

Additional commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan told the Free Press that extra garbagecollection rounds were conducted the day after Diwali, with backup vehicles deployed inareas facing technical issues. Monitoring was carried out from the Integrated Commandand Control Centre (ICCC) under the Smart City project.

The hazardous waste will now besent to a processing unit in Pithampur (Dhar) for scientific disposal.

Cracker waste handled separately

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain said that the cracker waste was treated as hazardous material and handled separately. The same waste management protocol would befollowed on the upcoming Ekadashi, she added.

