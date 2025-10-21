Bhopal News: Body Found Stuffed In Sack Inside Drain; Murder Suspected | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A semi decomposed body stuffed inside a sack was recovered from a drain in Pushpa Nagar under Ashoka Garden police station area on Tuesday morning.

It was found at 10 am after locals complained of foul smell from the drain. On being informed, Ashoka Garden police reached the spot and pulled the sack out of the water. An FSL team was called for carrying out investigation and collelcting samples.

The circumstances suggest a case of murder, as there were injury marks on the body. It is suspected that the man was murdered and his body was dumped in the drain to cover up the crime.

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Anurag Lal said the body appeared to be that of a man, aged around 40 to 42 years and was about four days old.

The body was found sealed in a sack. It is being investigated whether it drifted here with the drain water or was dumped at the spot. The exact reason for death will be known only after post-mortem report is received. All angles are being investigated and efforts are underway to identify the deceased, he added.

Locals told police that a ragpicker first noticed the sack and informed others after inhaling a foul smell following which a crowd gathered and alerted the police.

The body has been sent to Hamidia Hospital for post-mortem. Police are trying to establish the victim s identity and have circulated information to nearby police stations to match any missing person reports.

No breakthrough in Kolar case

On October 8, body parts suspected to be of a woman were found stuffed inside a sack on a vacant plot at Police Housing Society under Kolar police station limits. Police had found a leg, bones along with a dupatta but the head and other parts were missing. Police launched efforts to identify the body and crack the case but are still clueless.