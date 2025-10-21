 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja At Tilkeshwar Temple; Celebrates Diwali With Mahakal In Ujjain
"The state government will continue its initiatives in the areas of milk production and agricultural development for Madhya Pradesh's 2 crore cows," CM Yadav assured on the ocassion of Govardhan Puja.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited the Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain on Tuesday morning and worshipped Lord Tilkeshwar. He fed the cows fodder and bran. Some adorable pictures of the Chief Minister caressing a calf in his lap have also surfaced.

The Chief Minister spent about an hour at the Gaushala. He also performed Govardhan Puja by offering 56 offerings to the cows.

He also attended 'Gau Sarvakshan Samvardhan' held at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

Extending festival wishes, he said, "Govardhan Puja is a two-day event, and we celebrated it today as well. Happy Govardhan Puja to everyone. The state government will continue its initiatives in the areas of milk production and agricultural development for Madhya Pradesh's 2 crore cows."

CM Mohan Yadav celebrated Diwali at his hometown, Ujjain, and performed 'aarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple. He prayed for the state's peace and prosperity.

Sharing his video of offering prayers and performing aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple, he wrote, "I visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Baba Mahakal's blessings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I prayed that happiness, prosperity, and peace may remain in the lives of the people of Madhya Pradesh."

