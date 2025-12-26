Indore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Calling It ‘Western Culture Influence— VIDEO

Indore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Over ‘Western Culture’ Objection |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension escalated after right-wing activists vandalised a Christmas tree and other festival decoration on Christmas Eve in Indore's Hub area.

Some right-wing activists uprooted a Christmas tree and threw other decorations at Indore's famous food street. The act was reportedly carried out to express opposition to 'promoting western culture' and the promotion of another religious tradition in a public space.

Check out the video:

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet, drawing mixed reactions from the netizens. Some condemned the incident and termed it 'unnecessary' while calling out for immediate action against the accused, while some stood in solidarity and extended support to such protests.

In the video, people can be seen breaking the Christmas tree and removing the Christmas lights. People were heard hurling slogans while vandalising.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, while speaking to PTI, confirmed the video and said that the vandalism appears to have taken place at The Hub food street in the city’s Lasudia police station area.

"Although no formal complaint has been registered so far, once the video is reviewed by our social media monitoring team, legal action will be taken if the act is found to violate the law," Dandotiya added.