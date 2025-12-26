 Indore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Calling It ‘Western Culture Influence— VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Calling It ‘Western Culture Influence— VIDEO

Indore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Calling It ‘Western Culture Influence— VIDEO

Right-wing activists allegedly vandalised Christmas decorations at Indore’s Hub food street on Christmas Eve, uprooting a tree and removing lights to protest ‘western culture’ and religious displays in public spaces. A video sparked mixed reactions online. Police confirmed the incident and said action would follow after verification by authorities amid rising communal tensions locally.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Over ‘Western Culture’ Objection |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension escalated after right-wing activists vandalised a Christmas tree and other festival decoration on Christmas Eve in Indore's Hub area.

Some right-wing activists uprooted a Christmas tree and threw other decorations at Indore's famous food street. The act was reportedly carried out to express opposition to 'promoting western culture' and the promotion of another religious tradition in a public space.

Check out the video:

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet, drawing mixed reactions from the netizens. Some condemned the incident and termed it 'unnecessary' while calling out for immediate action against the accused, while some stood in solidarity and extended support to such protests.

FPJ Shorts
Together On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Dave Franco & Alison Brie's Supernatural Horror Movie
Together On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Dave Franco & Alison Brie's Supernatural Horror Movie
TMC Elections 2026: BJP Inducts Mumbai History-Sheeter Mayur Shinde In Thane, Sparks Fresh Political Row Ahead Of Civic Polls
TMC Elections 2026: BJP Inducts Mumbai History-Sheeter Mayur Shinde In Thane, Sparks Fresh Political Row Ahead Of Civic Polls
Viral Video Shows Man Using Tractor To Plough Ground After He Was Denied Batting During Village Cricket Match
Viral Video Shows Man Using Tractor To Plough Ground After He Was Denied Batting During Village Cricket Match
'Even If ChatGPT Lies, The iPhone Won't': Tech Creator Refutes Gaurav Taneja's 'Phone Hack' Claim
'Even If ChatGPT Lies, The iPhone Won't': Tech Creator Refutes Gaurav Taneja's 'Phone Hack' Claim
Read Also
MP News: Govt School Teacher Halts Sanskrit Class, Assaults Guest Teacher For Refusing To Give...
article-image

In the video, people can be seen breaking the Christmas tree and removing the Christmas lights. People were heard hurling slogans while vandalising.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, while speaking to PTI, confirmed the video and said that the vandalism appears to have taken place at The Hub food street in the city’s Lasudia police station area.

Read Also
MP News: Woman Accuses Female Cop Of Framing Her In False Case Of Illegal Liquor & Demanding ₹1...
article-image

"Although no formal complaint has been registered so far, once the video is reviewed by our social media monitoring team, legal action will be taken if the act is found to violate the law," Dandotiya added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Calling...

Indore News: Right-Wing Activists Uproot X-Mas Tree, Destroy Decorations At Hub Food Street Calling...

MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh...

MP News: Design A Logo For MP Govt's 'Sugam Transport Service' & Get A Chance To Win ₹5 Lakh...

Indore News: Why Products Are Not Becoming Cheaper Despite Gst 2.0?

Indore News: Why Products Are Not Becoming Cheaper Despite Gst 2.0?

Madhya Pradesh December 26, 2025, Weather Updates: Severe Cold, Dense Fog Grip State; Pachmarhi...

Madhya Pradesh December 26, 2025, Weather Updates: Severe Cold, Dense Fog Grip State; Pachmarhi...

Indore SIR News: 58 Centres Set Up To Hear Claims And Objections

Indore SIR News: 58 Centres Set Up To Hear Claims And Objections