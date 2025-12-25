Indore News: Why Products Are Not Becoming Cheaper Despite Gst 2.0? |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists on Friday cited multiple reasons for goods not becoming cheaper even after rollout of GST 2.0 during an outreach programme organised by CGST officials. Officers noted concerns raised by industry representatives and assured that issues would be shared with competent authorities.

The CGST outreach programme was held at auditorium of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), where challenges and possible solutions related to GST 2.0 were discussed in detail.

From CGST, Central Excise and Customs Indore office, Akash Singhai, Additional Commissioner, Yogesh Unde, Joint Commissioner, and Rajesh Mansharmani, Assistant Commissioner, interacted with industrialists and offered clarifications. Narendra Singh Naruka from CGST department gave a detailed presentation on GST 2.0.

Interacting with industrialists, Additional Commissioner Akash Singhai said administration is committed to resolving issues faced by taxpayers. He assured participants that problems and concerns can be directly conveyed to department and efforts would be made to address them at central and GST Council levels.

He said Central government is giving top priority to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and acknowledged that businesses face multiple challenges ranging from tax rates to policy-related issues.

On behalf of AIMP, a comprehensive report highlighting practical and policy-related problems of GST was submitted to officials. Tax consultant RS Goyal presented the report and urged authorities to resolve difficulties faced by industries and businesses.

A detailed discussion followed on problems arising from GST 2.0 tax rates, discrepancies in rates on medicines, paper and footwear, issues faced by packaging industry, menace of fake bills, difficulties for small businesses in claiming ITC and refunds, challenges faced by agricultural item manufacturers due to GST rates, and tax-related issues in garment sector. Akash Singhai provided responses to queries raised by industry representatives.

Joint Commissioner Yogesh Unde, in a brief address, spoke on issue of fake bills and GST rates, assuring industries of all possible support from department.