Indore SIR News: 58 Centres Set Up To Hear Claims And Objections

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) Special arrangements have been made at 58 centres set up across the district for hearing claims and objections of voters. Voters whose names are not included in the first draft of the electoral roll prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) can approach these centres.

Voter convenience has been given top priority. Deputy District Election Officer and Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Panwar inspected several hearing centres and reviewed arrangements. Assistant Deputy District Election Officer AjitShrivastava and other concerned officials were present during inspection.

Officials said the draft electoral roll has been published under the intensive revision programme in the district. Notices are being issued to voters whose names are part of the mapping process. Well-planned and systematic arrangements have been made for hearings as part of an innovative initiative.

All essential facilities have been provided at hearing centres, including seating, shade and drinking water. Each centre has also been equipped with a computer and a trained operator to ensure speedy and transparent disposal of claims and objections.

District administration has appealed to voters to attend hearings on scheduled dates as mentioned in notices and actively participate so that the electoral roll can be made accurate, updated and error-free.