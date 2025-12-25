MP News: Posing As Minister’s Aide, Man Cheats Disabled Person Of ₹20k; Promised Government Job In Urban Administration Department | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly cheated a differently-abled man of Rs 20,000 by falsely claiming to be a close aide and personal assistant of Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. The accused lured the victim with a promise of securing a government job in the urban administration department.

Victim Shiv Kumar Thakur, a resident of Seoni district is a person with physical disability.

The accused himself contacted him over the phone and introduced himself as the minister’s PA. After receiving the money he stopped answering calls and blocked the victim’s number. Habibganj police registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

Thakur told the police that he came in contact with a man named Deepak Kurmi through social media. Kurmi claimed to be close to the minister and assured Shiv Kumar that he could get him a job in the Urban Administration Department, along with a posting in a district of his choice.

For claiming to have arranged the job, the accused demanded Rs 20000 from Thakur.

Trusting the assurance the victim borrowed money from his sister and transferred Rs 10,000 twice via online payment. As soon as the money was credited to the Kurmi’s account he stopped responding to calls and blocked the victim. When contacted from another number the accused allegedly behaved abusively.

Thakur then approached police and lodged a complaint