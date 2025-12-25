 MP News: Posing As Minister’s Aide, Man Cheats Disabled Person Of ₹20k; Promised Government Job In Urban Administration Department
A man allegedly cheated a differently-abled resident of Seoni district of Rs 20,000 by posing as a personal aide of Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and promising a government job. The accused contacted the victim via social media, took money through online transfers, then blocked him. Habibganj police have registered a case and begun investigation.

Thursday, December 25, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly cheated a differently-abled man of Rs 20,000 by falsely claiming to be a close aide and personal assistant of Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. The accused lured the victim with a promise of securing a government job in the urban administration department.

Victim Shiv Kumar Thakur, a resident of Seoni district is a person with physical disability.

The accused himself contacted him over the phone and introduced himself as the minister’s PA. After receiving the money he stopped answering calls and blocked the victim’s number. Habibganj police registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

For claiming to have arranged the job, the accused demanded Rs 20000 from Thakur.

Trusting the assurance the victim borrowed money from his sister and transferred Rs 10,000 twice via online payment. As soon as the money was credited to the Kurmi’s account he stopped responding to calls and blocked the victim. When contacted from another number the accused allegedly behaved abusively.

Thakur then approached police and lodged a complaint 





