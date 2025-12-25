MP News: Engineering Student Fakes Jewel Theft; Gives Gold Earrings & Chain To Boyfriend In Gwalior

MP News: Engineering Student's Gold Jewellery Loot Report Turns Out To Be Fake; Gave Chain, Earrings To Boyfriend |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A robbery reported by an engineering student in Gwalior during a high-alert period has turned out to be fake. Police investigation revealed that the student herself planned the false robbery to give her jewellery to her boyfriend.

The 21-year-old student, who studies engineering at an IPS College and lives in Phalka Bazaar, had told police that 3 masked men on a motorcycle stopped her near Cancer Hills Cafe and looted her gold chain, earrings while she was returning home on Tuesday evening.

However, when police checked CCTV cameras installed near the spot, no motorcycle or masked men were seen.

Instead, the footage showed the student travelling alone on her Activa. Her statements also kept changing, which raised suspicion.

Stole ₹3 lakh from home earlier

Further investigation revealed that the student had earlier stolen around ₹3 lakh from her home and given it to her boyfriend. During strict questioning, she confessed to staging the fake robbery.

Police later detained her boyfriend, identified as Rishabh Parmar and recovered the gold chain from him. The earrings and ring were found at the student’s home.

Gwalior police had ordered a quick probe after the robbery complaint.

Police said a case will soon be registered against both the student and her boyfriend for filing a false complaint and other offences.