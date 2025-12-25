Indore News: Vajpayee Showed A Clear Path To The Younger Generation, Says BJP Leader Sattan In 'Good Governance Conference'

Indore News: Vajpayee Showed A Clear Path To The Younger Generation, BJP Leader Says Sattan In 'Good Governance Conference' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Remembering former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, noted poet and senior BJP leader Satyanarayan Sattan said Vajpayee was a rare blend of charity, tradition, policy, compassion, vision and values.

“This unique combination made Atalji the conscience of the nation,” Sattan said while addressing a good governance conference organised on Good Governance Day, marking Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary.

He said Vajpayee enhanced India’s stature both nationally and internationally and showed a clear path to the younger generation. The conference was organised on Vajpayee’s ideals and thoughts.

The programme was inaugurated at Atal Parishad Auditorium with floral tributes to Vajpayee’s portrait in presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other dignitaries.

Senior leader Narayan Kesari, Babu Singh Raghuvanshi, Madhya Pradesh Employees Commission chairman PratapKarosia, speaker Munnalal Yadav, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, Raghuveer Patel, members of Mayor-in-Council, corporators and others attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Sattan praised the Mayor for naming the city’s prominent auditorium Atal Sadan, calling it a commendable initiative. He said Vajpayee’s birth centenary year should be dedicated to following his ideals, adding that his thoughts continue to inspire generations.

Bhargav said Vajpayee’s ideas remain universally relevant even today. “He elevated stature of Hindi at the global level and set a lasting example of good governance through his leadership. Working in accordance with Atalji’s thoughts is true good governance,” he said.

The Mayor said that on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Indore Municipal Corporation held a special Mayor-in-Council meeting and passed a proposal to rename Agra–Mumbai Road in the central part of the city as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Marg. He said that IMC Council Hall has been named Atal Sadan, a link road from Annapurna to Sudama Nagar is being renamed, and a 25-foot-high statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being installed along the route.