MP News: Govt School Teacher Halts Sanskrit Class, Assaults Guest Teacher For Refusing To Give Period For English In Shivpuri

MP News: Guest Sanskrit Teacher Allegedly Assaulted By In-Charge Teacher During Class At Government School In Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A government school's in-charge teacher allegedly assaulted a guest Sanskrit teacher in front of the students after she refused to give period for English subject in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Thursday.

The incident took place in a government school in Laharra, Pichhore, where the victim, Vandana Singh (38), a resident of Lalitpur, has been working as a guest Sanskrit teacher at the school since 2018.

On Thursday afternoon, at around 2:30 PM, when Vandana was teaching Sanskrit to Class 10 students, the in-charge teacher, identified as Poonam Singh, entered the classroom and insisted on taking over the class to teach English.

Argument escalated into assault

When the guest teacher objected and stated that she was already conducting the scheduled lesson, an argument ensued between the two. It is alleged that the in-charge teacher verbally abused her and then physically assaulted her with kicks and punches.

The accused also allegedly dragged her by the hair on the school ground. The guest teacher sustained injuries in the incident.

Police begin investigation after complaint

Following the incident, Vandana Singh went to the police station and filed a complaint. The Pichhore police have registered a case based on the complaint and have started an investigation. Necessary action will be taken after the completion of the investigation.