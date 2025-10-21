 Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 AQI Update: Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' In 7 Cities, Including Bhopal, Indore After Diwali
Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 AQI Update: Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' In 7 Cities, Including Bhopal, Indore After Diwali

At least four cities, however, remained immune to the air pollution, with AQI hovering below 150. Neemuch topped the chart with an AQI at 59 (Satisfactory), followed by Annupur-- 89, Damoh at 115 and Betul at 148.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Major cities of the state woke up to poor air quality on Tuesday night after Diwali. The Air Quality Index surpassed the 300 mark in seven cities-- Bhopal, Indore, Sagar, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Pithampur Industrial Area – indicating 'very poor' air.

According to data from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), Gwalior's (DD Nagar) breath has the worst quality air, with AQI rising to 363, followed by Indore's Chhoti Gwaltoli at 362, Jabalpur at 359 and Sagar (Gupteshwar) at 342.

Bhopal's AQI jumps by over 100 points in 24 hours.

Capital Bhopal's average AQI, too, increased drastically from 203 (Poor) on Monday-- October 20 (Diwali), to 316 (Very Poor) on Tuesday. Bhopal (Paryavaran Parisar) witnessed 'prominent pollution' in the air at 304, Bhopal Collectorate Area at 336 and Bhopal TT Nagar at 311.

Indore AQI too slips from Moderate to Poor

Similarly, Indore's average AQI too drastically rose from 153 (Moderate) to 261 (Poor) within 24 hours. Indore (Airport Area) reported AQI at 320, Indore (Regional Park) at 114, Indore (Residency Area) at 251, and Indore (Chhoti Gwaltoli) at 362.

The major cause of the worsening air quality index is said to be the firecrackers, which are burst as part of the Diwali festivities every year.

At least four cities, however, remained immune to the air pollution, with AQI hovering below 150. Neemuch topped the chart with an AQI at 59 (Satisfactory), followed by Annupur-- 89, Damoh at 115 and Betul at 148.

AQI Grading:

An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered good, and between 51 and 100 satisfactory.

Similarly, AQI levels between 100 and 200 are considered moderate, between 200 and 300 poor, and between 300 and 400 very poor.

An Air Quality Index after 400 is graded as 'Severe' and extremely unfit for breathing.

