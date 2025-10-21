Indore News: 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Take Charge At 3AM, Clean Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight

Indore News: City's 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country’s cleanest city have once again proved its dedication towards cleanliness. The safai mitras took their brooms and swept away all Diwali firecracker waste overnight.

While residents celebrated the festival till midnight, Indore Municipal Corporation’s Safai Mitras took charge from 3 am, ensuring that the city was clean by morning.

यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के मार्गदर्शन तथा माननीय मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव जी के नेतृत्व में, देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर इंदौर की स्वच्छता परंपरा को और अधिक सशक्त बनाने हेतु इंदौर नगर पालिक निगम दृढ़-संकल्पित है।



Sanitation teams, along with Integrated Waste Management (IWM) and other groups, cleaned crowded markets first, followed by colonies and streets.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that cleaning dustbins and roadside areas was the biggest challenge and special attention was given to these locations.

The Corporation deployed tractors, dumpers, and sanitation vehicles to ensure timely waste collection and transfer to the Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and processing sites.

Senior officials, including Inspectors, Assistant CSIs, HOs and Zonal Officers, were present in their respective areas to supervise the overnight operation.

The Additional Commissioner also conducted field inspections. Officers from Water, Drainage, Electricity and Sanitation departments remained on duty until morning to support the effort.

All NGOs and their teams helped the Corporation during door-to-door garbage collection, while every vehicle was tracked in real time through the Integrated Command and Control Center. Indore once again shown why it has title of India’s cleanest city.