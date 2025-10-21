 Indore News: 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Take Charge At 3AM, Clean Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Take Charge At 3AM, Clean Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight

Indore News: 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Take Charge At 3AM, Clean Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that cleaning dustbins and roadsides was the biggest challenge and special attention was given to these areas

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: City's 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country’s cleanest city have once again proved its dedication towards cleanliness. The safai mitras took their brooms and swept away all Diwali firecracker waste overnight.

While residents celebrated the festival till midnight, Indore Municipal Corporation’s Safai Mitras took charge from 3 am, ensuring that the city was clean by morning.

Read Also
MP News: ‘Patakhe Se Darr Lagta Hai, Par Gyaan Dene Walon Ka Gyaan Fail Karenge,’ Says Bageshwar...
article-image

Sanitation teams, along with Integrated Waste Management (IWM) and other groups, cleaned crowded markets first, followed by colonies and streets.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that cleaning dustbins and roadside areas was the biggest challenge and special attention was given to these locations.

FPJ Shorts
'It’s Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About American GM Daniel Naroditsky's Sudden Demise
'It’s Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About American GM Daniel Naroditsky's Sudden Demise
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued
Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082
Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082
Thamma X (Twitter) Review: 'A Perfect Festive Entertainer', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses Netizens
Thamma X (Twitter) Review: 'A Perfect Festive Entertainer', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses Netizens

The Corporation deployed tractors, dumpers, and sanitation vehicles to ensure timely waste collection and transfer to the Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and processing sites.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 Weather Update: Brace For Mixed Weather Conditions In Next Few Days...
article-image

Senior officials, including Inspectors, Assistant CSIs, HOs and Zonal Officers, were present in their respective areas to supervise the overnight operation.

The Additional Commissioner also conducted field inspections. Officers from Water, Drainage, Electricity and Sanitation departments remained on duty until morning to support the effort.

All NGOs and their teams helped the Corporation during door-to-door garbage collection, while every vehicle was tracked in real time through the Integrated Command and Control Center. Indore once again shown why it has title of India’s cleanest city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Take Charge At 3AM, Clean Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight

Indore News: 'Safai Mitras' Cleans Take Charge At 3AM, Clean Diwali Firecracker Waste Overnight

Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 Weather Update: Brace For Mixed Weather Conditions In Next Few Days...

Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 Weather Update: Brace For Mixed Weather Conditions In Next Few Days...

Indore Food Corner: From Cheese-Loaded To Tender Patty, Best Burgers You Must Try

Indore Food Corner: From Cheese-Loaded To Tender Patty, Best Burgers You Must Try

MP News: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies In Agar Malwa After Bullet Lodged In Head; Family Suspects Poachers...

MP News: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies In Agar Malwa After Bullet Lodged In Head; Family Suspects Poachers...

MP News: ‘Patakhe Se Darr Lagta Hai, Par Gyaan Dene Walon Ka Gyaan Fail Karenge,’ Says Bageshwar...

MP News: ‘Patakhe Se Darr Lagta Hai, Par Gyaan Dene Walon Ka Gyaan Fail Karenge,’ Says Bageshwar...