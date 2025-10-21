 Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 Weather Update: Brace For Mixed Weather Conditions In Next Few Days Due To Active Cyclonic Circulation In Bay Of Bengal
Cold mornings and night will continue; while sun will shine bright during the day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather in Madhya Pradesh is likely to turn fickle due to an active cyclonic circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal. Expect varied conditions in the coming 4 days.

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and thundershowers may continue in half the state till October 24. A rain alert has been issued in most of the districts of the Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur divisions.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for light rain and thundershowers in Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Dindori, Betul, Mandla and Balaghat on Tuesday.

The weather may remain variable on October 22 in Indore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, and Anuppur. Light rain and thundershowers will continue in the southern districts on October 23 and 24.

Earlier, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori remained cloudy on Diwali.

Mixed Weather in October

The Meteorological Department has predicted a mixed weather pattern in October. Cold mornings and nights will continue, while the sun will shine bright during the day.

Night temperatures dip again.

The changing weather patterns have caused night temperatures to drop again. Night temperatures dropped in most cities on Sunday-Monday night. Bhopal recorded 17.2 degrees Celsius, Indore 20.2 degrees Celsius, Ujjain 22 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 20.5 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur 18 degrees Celsius.

Betul, Datia, Guna, Khandwa, Khargone, Pachmarhi, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Naugaon, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Tikamgarh, Umaria, and Malajkhand recorded temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius. Naugaon in Chhatarpur was the coldest, recording 16.3 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 16.6 degrees Celsius. Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

