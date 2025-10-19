 MP Bizarre: Family Takes Snake To Hospital For Venom Test After It Bites 5-Year-Old In Chhatarpur; Girl Stable
Drama unfolded when the doctor on duty, upon seeing the snake on the table, ran away in fear

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
MP News: 5-Year-Old Girl Survives Snake Bite In Chhatarpur; Family Brings Snake To Hospital For Identification

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old was reportedly bitten by a snake in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, after which she fortunately survived, doctors said on Sunday.

However, what caught the doctors' attention was that, along with rushing the child to the hospital, the family also brought the reptile packed in a plastic container.

According to reports, when the child’s cries alerted her family, they found a snake wrapped around her leg.

Acting promptly, they captured the snake and brought it to hospital, along with the child, so that doctors could identify the snake species and prescribe the correct medication.

Indore News: Ahilya Utsav Samiti Members Light Lamps In 72 Temples, Make Rangolis To Prep For Diwali
Staff ran away seeing the snake

Drama unfolded when the doctor on duty, upon seeing the snake on the table, ran away in fear and asked for the snake to be removed immediately.

The scene caused a commotion in the hospital, and it gathered a crowd. However, after doctors provided primary treatment, the girl was admitted to the PICU ward of the district hospital.

According to the family, they caught the snake as a precaution so that the doctor could assess its venom by examining it and treat the girl with the appropriate antivenom.

Bhopal News: Short Circuit Sparks Fire At Central Bank Ahead Of Diwali; Documents Damaged
Girl out of danger

Dr. Rajesh Jain, a senior physician and pediatrician at the district hospital, says the girl is now doing well and out of danger. However, as a precaution, the girl is being kept under 24-hour observation.

He said "The snake the family brought is not as venomous as people thought. The snake was small in size. However, we have advised the family to release the snake into the forest safely and not carry it around, as it could still pose a risk.”

