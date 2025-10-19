Bhopal News: Short Circuit Sparks Fire At Central Bank Ahead Of Diwali; Documents Damaged

Fire At Central Bank | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another fire incident was reported before Diwali in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Sunday.

According to information, the incident unfolded late on Saturday night at the Central Bank branch located on Marwari Road in Bhopal.

Passersby noticed smoke coming out of the building and immediately alerted the fire department. Fire engines rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Loss yet to be confirmed

It is said that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Some official documents were reportedly damaged, though the exact loss is yet to be confirmed by bank officials. The bank’s cash and other valuables remained safe.

The fire triggered the bank’s alert system, drawing a large crowd to the scene. Fire tenders from Joonani Safakhana and Fatehgarh fire stations were deployed, and it took about two hours to completely extinguish the flames - around 1:30 am.

Firefighter Rajendra Batham said that reaching the site was difficult due to the narrow lanes of the old city area.

Large fire trucks could not access the location easily, so smaller vehicles were used instead. Local residents also helped by clearing parked vehicles to make way for the fire engines.

Officials are now assessing the extent of the damage.