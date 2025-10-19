 MP News: Businessman Alleges Theft Of Jewellery & Cash Worth ₹8.5 Lakh During Firecracker Raid In Chhatarpur
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A local businessman alleged that gold and silver jewellery along with ₹8.5 lakh cash went missing in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, during a raid on an illegal firecracker storage facility.

According to reports, a large quantity of firecrackers was found stored in two large rooms in a residential area.

The district and police administration arrived to conduct a raid. The incident occurred in a densely populated area, raising curiosity amongst the residents.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of police and journalists arrived, and a hasty investigation began.

Amid the commotion during the raid, the businessman and his family protested. Shortly after that, the businessman fled the scene in his vehicle. Later, the businessman publicly alleged that valuable gold and silver ornaments, along with ₹8.5 lakh in cash, disappeared during the raid.

While people are protesting the raid by the police and journalists, they are also accusing the police administration of collusion.

Authorities say the raid was carried out in accordance with the law, as storing firecrackers and explosive materials in residential areas is strictly prohibited.

The district administration has not released any official statement on the businessman's allegation. But the raid has triggered serious question about conduct of law enforcement during raids and the responsibilities

