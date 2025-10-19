Indore News: Traffic Plan For India Vs England Women's One Day International World Cup Match In Holkar Stadium | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have made parking arrangements for Women's One Day International World Cup match between India and England, to be held on Sunday at Holkar Stadium.

The traffic arrangements will remain effective from 1 pm until the end of the match.

The traffic police officials said that those coming from Hukumchand Ghantaghar and Pancham Ki Phel sides can enter via Janjeerwala Square. Those coming from Lantern Square can reach the stadium on foot only.

Entry routes for pass holders

Only vehicles with parking passes will be allowed towards the stadium area.

Pass holders for Vivekanand School and Basketball Complex parking will enter from the Ghantaghar side. Vehicles with passes for Abhay Prashal / ITC parking will enter via Lantern Square or Yashwant Club Road. Non-pass vehicles can park their vehicles at Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS or Pancham Ki Phel Ground on a first-come, first-served basis.

Restricted routes

The road from Lantern Square to Janjeerwala Square will be closed for all vehicles except pass holders and emergency vehicles from 1 pm until the end of the match. About one hour before the end of the match, traffic will be allowed one-way on this stretch to manage congestion. Entry of heavy loading vehicles will be completely prohibited on MG Road, Racecourse Road, Bhandari Bridge and Rajkumar Bridge Circle.

Diversion plan (Effective from 1 pm)

Except for city buses and pass-holding vehicles, all other vehicles will be diverted from Regal Square to Madhumilan Square. Only auto rickshaws and magic vans carrying senior citizens or differently-abled persons will be allowed near the stadium. Vehicles from Geeta Bhawan Square to Ghantaghar Square can go via Dhakkanwala Kuan, Shreemaya, Madhumilan Square.

Traffic from Regal Square towards MG Road, High Court and Palasia can take the Madhumilan Square route. Only city buses and emergency vehicles (ambulance, fire brigade) will be allowed through this stretch. Vehicles from Vijay Nagar going via Industry House, Rajkumar Bridge, Marimata Square can instead take LIG Square, Patnipura, Pardesipura, Subhash Nagar, Kulkarni Ka Bhatta Bridge, Marimata Square.

Those going from Regal to Palasia can use White Church, AB Road.

From Malwa Mill towards Janjeerwala, Ghantaghar, Industry House, vehicles can use Patnipura, LIG Square, AB Road. Traffic from Shelby Hospital towards Lantern Square via Janjeerwala can use the New Palasia route via Bafna Bungalow.

Parking Arrangements

For Pass Holders Only

Yashwant Club

Abhay Prashal / ITC

Basketball Complex

Vivekanand School

IDA Campus

For General Public (First-Come, First-Served)

Bal Vinay Mandir School

SGSITS Campus

Pancham Ki Phel Ground

The traffic officials urged people to use city buses or public transport as there is very limited parking space near the stadium. City buses will drop passengers near Ghantaghar Square and High Court Trisection from where they can walk to the stadium.