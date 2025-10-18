Indore News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Returns To His Ancestral ‘Kaki Ji Ki Dukaan’ On Dhanteras, Wins Hearts--VIDEO

Indore News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Returns To His Ancestral ‘Kaki Ji Ki Dukaan’ On Dhanteras, Wins Hearts | X (Kailash Vijayvargiya)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya continued his family tradition this Dhanteras also by visiting his ancestral grocery shop, ‘Kaki Ji Ki Dukaan,’ in Indore.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Vijayvargiya said that like every year, he spent the day selling goods at the shop and meeting family members. He described the shop as a ‘family legacy filled with love and warmth in every corner.’

Watch the video here:

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya celebrated Dhanteras by sitting at his ancestral shop and selling goods pic.twitter.com/60ZKmbpCCm — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2025

He wrote, “Apno se snehil bhent!!! Har varsh ki tarah aaj pawan Dhanteras par Indore sthit apni pushtaini kirana dukaan ‘Kaki Ji Ki Dukaan’ par samaan ki bikri karte hue swajanon se bhent ka snehil avsar prapt hua. Yeh dukaan vah parivarik virasat hai, jiski deewaron mein apnapan aur har kone mein sneh ki garmahat rachi-basi hai. Parampara ka yeh deepak humein har varsh apni jadon ki aur lautne ki prerana deta hai. Aap sabhi ko deepon ke paanch divaseey mahotsav Deepawali ki hardik shubhkamnayein…..(A Warm Meeting with Loved Ones!!! Like every year, on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, I had the joyful opportunity to meet my family members while selling goods at our ancestral grocery shop, “Kaki Ji Ki Dukaan”, in Indore.

This shop is a family legacy, whose walls are filled with affection and every corner radiates warmth and love…..The lamp of this tradition inspires us every year to return to our roots…..Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali - the five-day festival of lights!)

He added that this tradition reminds him to stay connected to his roots every year. Extending greetings to citizens, Vijayvargiya wished everyone a very happy five-day festival of lights - Diwali.

Video touches hearts

The video of Vijayvargiya attending the customers at his shop is touching the hearts of the netizens and going viral on social media.