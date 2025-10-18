MP News: Over 20 Drunk Men Break Into House, Attack Family Over Dispute With Neighbour In Shajapur--VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 drunk men allegedly broke into a house last night and attacked a family over old dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on Friday.

A video of the incident has been circulating online, in which the victim Pradeep Patidar and family members can be seen with blood, explaining that the attack happened just 20–25 minutes before he spoke.

प्रदीप पाटीदार के घर में घुस कर मुसलमानों ने नशे की हालत में मारपीट की



जिला शाजापुर (मध्य प्रदेश) 📍



>कल रात प्रदीप पाटीदार के घर पर अचानक 20-25 मुसलमान ने हमला कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि ये सभी पड़ोसी अली खा द्वारा बुलाए गए थे और घटना के समय शराब के नशे में धुत थे।



>हमलावरों… pic.twitter.com/8R2yRsl8tD — रूही वर्मा (@ProudOffIndian) October 17, 2025

He said that some people suddenly came into the house and began assaulting the family, further emphasised that even if there was any disagreement, it could not have been handled in such a violent manner.

According to information, the attackers, who were said to be under the influence of alcohol, first assaulted the mother before attacking Pradeep, his brother, and sister-in-law.

The family described the attack as violent and life-threatening.

According to the victims, the men had reportedly been called by a local resident, Ali Khan, though the exact reason for the attack remains unclear.

The sudden nature of the assault left the family terrified, and they struggled to defend themselves against the group.

The family has stated that they will file a formal complaint with the police. Authorities are yet to confirm the details, and an investigation into the incident is expected to begin soon.