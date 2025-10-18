 MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get Rs 1 Crore Compensation
The families of martyrs covered by the Special Pension Scheme 1965 are entitled to the special compensation

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Police Commemoration Day, on October 21, families of 11 personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty between September 2024 and August 2025 will be felicitated, officials said on Friday.

In 2017, the state government had announced that the families of martyred police personnel would get Rs 1 crore as compensation. However, the decision is being followed only in a few cases. 

The names of martyred police personnel are announced every year on October 21 by the Director General of Police at the Police Commemoration Day Parade in Bhopal. The Governor pays tributes to the martyred officers and jawans at the event. 

Only one proposal sent 

Special DG Anil Kumar told Free Press that martyr ASI Ram Charan Gautam’s name has been sent to the state government for consideration for the Rs 1 cr compensation.  

Gautam was killed in Gadra village under Shahpur police station area, in Mauganj district, on March 15 this year, while trying to rescue one Sunny Dewedi kept hostage by tribal people over an old rivalry. 

MP News: Congmen To Visit Industrial Complexes To Count Working & Closed Units
CM decides

Special DG Kumar further said that the decision to award Rs 1 crore to the families of martyred police personnel rests with the CM. The families of martyrs covered by the Special Pension Scheme 1965 are entitled to the special compensation.

The chosen 11

Those martyred between September 2024 and August 2025 are: Head Constable Santosh Kushwaha on October 29, Constable Anuj Singh on February 28, Inspector Sanjay Pathak on March 3, ASI Ram Charan Gautam on March 15, Head Constable Prince Garg on May 9, Constable Anil Yadav on May 24, Inspector Ramesh Kumar Dhurve on June 4, Head Constable Govind Patel on August 5, Head Constable Abhishek Shinde on August 27, Constable Sunder Baghel on August 28, and ASI Mahesh Kumar Kori on August 31. 

MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get Rs...

