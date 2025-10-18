 MP News: Congress Frustrated After 27 Election Defeats, Says Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
He added that both the administration and police have been efficiently handling situations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lashing out at the Congress, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi has lost not once or twice, but in 27 elections.

“After such massive defeats, frustration is natural. Calling India’s democratically elected government ‘vote thieves’ is an insult to voters. He keeps attacking constitutional institutions,” he said.

Vijayvargiya added that despite Rahul Gandhi’s frequent outreach efforts, he still “has not understood India.”

He said, “Understanding the nation requires intellect. Under Modi’s leadership, India has become a powerful country — no one dares to challenge us. We have always practised nation-first politics.”

‘Law and order in Indore is under control’

When asked about recent law-and-order concerns in Indore, Vijayvargiya dismissed the claims of unrest. He stated, “When disputes occur between two local groups, it cannot be termed a law-and-order failure. There is no gang war in the city. Indore is a metropolitan area — if a murder happens due to personal enmity, it doesn’t reflect on the city’s law and order.”

He added that both the administration and police have been efficiently handling situations. Referring to the recent transgender community dispute, he noted that authorities acted promptly to maintain peace.

“Nitish Kumar to be CM again”

With speculation mounting over who will lead the government if the NDA returns to power in Bihar, Vijayvargiya said, “You can assume that the NDA has already formed the government in Bihar. Only the margin of victory remains to be seen. The NDA will form the government there, and I can clearly see Nitish Kumar taking oath as Chief Minister.”

