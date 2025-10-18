 Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 272 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Crime Branch Returns 272 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners

Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 272 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners

The Cyber Cell team traced and recovered phones that were operational in the city and other cities across the country

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 272 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Saturday returned 272 stolen mobile phones to their owners. The complaints of lost or missing mobile phones were received through the Citizen Cop mobile application.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the lost phones were recovered not only from different districts of the state but also from other states such as UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

The recovered phones included high-end models from well-known brands. So far in 2025, 760 lost mobile phones have been returned to their owners. The people’s trust and use of the Citizen Cop application for online complaints have significantly increased in the city.

Read Also
Indore News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Returns To His Ancestral ‘Kaki Ji Ki Dukaan’ On...
article-image

Under the direction of police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, the crime branch took prompt and appropriate action on complaints received through the app. The Cyber Cell team traced and recovered phones that were operational in the city and other cities across the country.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Withdraws Battery-Operated Dust Suction Vehicle Proposal, Opts For Road Washing To Curb Air Pollution
Mumbai News: BMC Withdraws Battery-Operated Dust Suction Vehicle Proposal, Opts For Road Washing To Curb Air Pollution
Bombay HC Rules ‘No Objection Certificate’ From Registrar Unnecessary And Illegal For Cooperative Housing Redevelopment
Bombay HC Rules ‘No Objection Certificate’ From Registrar Unnecessary And Illegal For Cooperative Housing Redevelopment
Mumbai Diwali Travel Alert: Police Warn Citizens Against Online Holiday Booking Scams
Mumbai Diwali Travel Alert: Police Warn Citizens Against Online Holiday Booking Scams
Sensational! Jannik Sinner Dominates Carlos Alcaraz To Win Six Kings Slam Tournament In Riyadh
Sensational! Jannik Sinner Dominates Carlos Alcaraz To Win Six Kings Slam Tournament In Riyadh

The application is a public-friendly mobile app run by the Indore Police and available on Google Playstore. It provides contact details of police and administrative officials, as well as features like “Report an Incident” and “Report Lost Article” to allow citizens to file complaints or provide information directly online. 

Through the “Report Lost Article” feature, citizens can report lost items, such as mobile phones online and instantly receive a complaint number and acknowledgment receipt. This receipt can be used for tasks like blocking a lost SIM card or applying for a new one. With this digital process, citizens no longer need to visit police stations to report lost property.

Once a complaint is submitted, the cyber cell of the crime branch investigates it online.

However, officials explained that if a lost phone was not switched on or became non-functional, it could not be traced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Traffic Plan For India Vs England Women's One Day International World Cup Match In...

Indore News: Traffic Plan For India Vs England Women's One Day International World Cup Match In...

Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 272 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners

Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 272 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners

Tome And Plume: Kalidasa’s Delineation Of Diwali Lovely And Lively

Tome And Plume: Kalidasa’s Delineation Of Diwali Lovely And Lively

MP News: Congress Frustrated After 27 Election Defeats, Says Urban Development Minister Kailash...

MP News: Congress Frustrated After 27 Election Defeats, Says Urban Development Minister Kailash...

Indore News: High Court Upholds Regularisation Of Nagda Municipal Daily Wagers

Indore News: High Court Upholds Regularisation Of Nagda Municipal Daily Wagers