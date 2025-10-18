Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 272 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Saturday returned 272 stolen mobile phones to their owners. The complaints of lost or missing mobile phones were received through the Citizen Cop mobile application.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the lost phones were recovered not only from different districts of the state but also from other states such as UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

The recovered phones included high-end models from well-known brands. So far in 2025, 760 lost mobile phones have been returned to their owners. The people’s trust and use of the Citizen Cop application for online complaints have significantly increased in the city.

Under the direction of police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, the crime branch took prompt and appropriate action on complaints received through the app. The Cyber Cell team traced and recovered phones that were operational in the city and other cities across the country.

The application is a public-friendly mobile app run by the Indore Police and available on Google Playstore. It provides contact details of police and administrative officials, as well as features like “Report an Incident” and “Report Lost Article” to allow citizens to file complaints or provide information directly online.

Through the “Report Lost Article” feature, citizens can report lost items, such as mobile phones online and instantly receive a complaint number and acknowledgment receipt. This receipt can be used for tasks like blocking a lost SIM card or applying for a new one. With this digital process, citizens no longer need to visit police stations to report lost property.

Once a complaint is submitted, the cyber cell of the crime branch investigates it online.

However, officials explained that if a lost phone was not switched on or became non-functional, it could not be traced.