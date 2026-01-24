Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 12 DJ sound systems from a hotel garden on Saturday for playing loud music without permission and beyond the permissible time limit.

Tilak Nagar police station in charge Manish Lodha said that on instructions of senior officers, the police team was keeping strict surveillance in the area to prevent noise pollution.

Read Also Indore News: High Court Refuses Interim Relief In Bar Association Election Dispute

While monitoring, police found that a DJ sound system was being operated illegally in the garden area of a hotel. The DJ sound system was running without permission, beyond the permitted time and the sound decibel was higher than the prescribed limits.

During checking, it was found that the DJ was being operated by two owners of Durgesh Sound. Following this, a case was registered under the relevant sections. During the investigation, the police seized 12 DJ sound systems, two amplifiers, 13 extension cords, three extension boards, two power boards and two woofers.

Legal action was also taken against the organisers and operators by seizing the DJ sound system under Noise Control Act and other relevant sections.

The police have made it clear that such action will continue against anyone found disturbing public peace by violating noise rules.