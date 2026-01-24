 Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden

Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden

During checking, it was found that the DJ was being operated by two owners of Durgesh Sound. Following this, a case was registered under the relevant sections. During the investigation, the police seized 12 DJ sound systems, two amplifiers, 13 extension cords, three extension boards, two power boards and two woofers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 12 DJ sound systems from a hotel garden on Saturday for playing loud music without permission and beyond the permissible time limit.

Tilak Nagar police station in charge Manish Lodha said that on instructions of senior officers, the police team was keeping strict surveillance in the area to prevent noise pollution.

Read Also
Indore News: High Court Refuses Interim Relief In Bar Association Election Dispute
article-image

While monitoring, police found that a DJ sound system was being operated illegally in the garden area of a hotel. The DJ sound system was running without permission, beyond the permitted time and the sound decibel was higher than the prescribed limits.

During checking, it was found that the DJ was being operated by two owners of Durgesh Sound. Following this, a case was registered under the relevant sections. During the investigation, the police seized 12 DJ sound systems, two amplifiers, 13 extension cords, three extension boards, two power boards and two woofers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner

Legal action was also taken against the organisers and operators by seizing the DJ sound system under Noise Control Act and other relevant sections.

The police have made it clear that such action will continue against anyone found disturbing public peace by violating noise rules.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden
Indore News: 12 DJ Systems Seized from Hotel Garden
Indore News: Family Place Body On Road To Protest In Bhagirathpura
Indore News: Family Place Body On Road To Protest In Bhagirathpura
Indore News: Mayor Reviews Malviya Nagar Master Plan Road
Indore News: Mayor Reviews Malviya Nagar Master Plan Road
Indore News: Special Task Force Catches Two Men From Khandwa With 5 Illegal Firearms
Indore News: Special Task Force Catches Two Men From Khandwa With 5 Illegal Firearms
Indore News: Indore Police Launch Its First Digital Malkhana
Indore News: Indore Police Launch Its First Digital Malkhana